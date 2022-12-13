Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,637 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

