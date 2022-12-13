Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $320.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

