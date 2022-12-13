Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

