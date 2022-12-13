Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Viad worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Stock Performance

Viad Profile

Viad stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.