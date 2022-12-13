Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,014 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THCP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of THCP stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.