Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $357,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

