Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CBRE stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

