Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RH by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $253.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.97 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $613.00.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.