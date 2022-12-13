Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,120 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

EXPE stock opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

