Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 129,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

