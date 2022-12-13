Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 38,743 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of North American Construction Group worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NOA opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $371.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.