TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,498 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1,845.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 629,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 597,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.7% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 996,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 288,219 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1,196.1% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 239,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

YTPG stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

