Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 30,096 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

EWBC opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

