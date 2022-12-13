Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,341 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $301.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

