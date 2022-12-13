Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,341 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $301.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.