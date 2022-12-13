Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,697 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Select Energy Services worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.13. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

