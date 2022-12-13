Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,385 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,741 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 731.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

