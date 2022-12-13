Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 74.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

