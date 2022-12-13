Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 429,677 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

