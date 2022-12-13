GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Up 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

