LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LivaNova worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

