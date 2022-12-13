Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 710.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $7,183,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,507 shares of company stock valued at $21,619,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

