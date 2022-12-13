Citizens Holding (CIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Citizens Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIZN opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

Get Citizens alerts:

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.