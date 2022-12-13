Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,358 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBAC. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 455,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MBAC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.