Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Coupa Software stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.21.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

