AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.63.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

AON stock opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.02. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,417,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

