Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 3,209 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

