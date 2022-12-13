Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $610,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.