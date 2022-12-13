Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 4,581 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,301 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

