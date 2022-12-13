Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 430 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

