Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

