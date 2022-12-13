ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $12.69 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,204 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of APA worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in APA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in APA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

