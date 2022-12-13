ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 70,736 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 70,736 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 99.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 186.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,306 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

