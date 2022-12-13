CNB Bank Purchases 141 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

