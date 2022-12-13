CNB Bank Has $195,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

