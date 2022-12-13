Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.