Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,776 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of First Horizon worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

