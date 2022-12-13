Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

