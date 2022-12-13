Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

