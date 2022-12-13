Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) by 776.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

NYSEARCA:EUM opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

