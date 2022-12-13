Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 217,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FSSI opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

