iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

