ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,273 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

ABGI stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

