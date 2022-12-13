The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

