Castleview Partners LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 31,500.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter valued at about $906,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

Shares of UGA stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

