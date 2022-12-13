Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.05% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,906 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 212,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 442,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 167,842 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

