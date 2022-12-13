Castleview Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Shares of IT stock opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $357.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

