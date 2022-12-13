Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 149,440 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Protective Life Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $56,696. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $30.04.

Summit Midstream Partners Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

