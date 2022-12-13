Castleview Partners LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

