Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 363.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 78.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

