New Millennium Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after acquiring an additional 178,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.